HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wednesday morning MangoMango Dessert opened its second location at Ala Moana Center located on the third level next to Island Brew Coffeehouse in the Bloomingdale’s wing.

Customers started lining up before the grand opening at 11 a.m. to be the first ones to try the yummy mango-infused desserts, drinks, soups and more.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Organizers said from March 30 through April 3, MangoMango Dessert is offering a buy-one-get-one-free promotion on all drinks with a limit of two free drinks per customer.

This new location will offer two exclusive items: their Mango Sticky Rice and Man-Coco Sticky made with Thai sweet rice steamed with Pandan leaves, vanilla ice cream, coconut milk and roasted coconut chips.

Courtesy: MangoMango Dessert

Courtesy: MangoMango Dessert

Courtesy: MangoMango Dessert

Courtesy: MangoMango Dessert

The dessert restaurant was founded in 2013 and grew from New York City’s Chinatown to a global and nationally known dessert restaurant, specializing in fresh fruit desserts, drinks, and pastries – all handcrafted and inspired by traditional Hong Kong desserts.

MangoMango Dessert’s Ala Moana Center shop will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

For more information or to see their yummy menu head to MangoMango Dessert’s website.