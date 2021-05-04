‘Buy Hawaiʻi, Give Aloha’ now selling locally made PPE

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Locally made personal protective equipment (PPE) is now available for purchase online to support Hawaii businesses.

The Hawaii manufacturers featured on the ‘Buy Hawaiʻi, Give Aloha’ website were awarded grants from CARES Act funds to grow local sources of cleaning supplies and PPE to combat the shortage.

The Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Supply Chain Program provided grants of up to $500,000 to small businesses throughout the state to help establish a local supply chain of cleaning supplies and PPE in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The program awarded $10 million of the appropriated funds to 36 companies; the projects were completed by December 2020.

“We are very pleased to have achieved our goal of increasing local production capacity of cleaning supplies and PPE, and building resilience in Hawaiʻi’s manufacturing sector” Mike McCartney, DBEDT Director, said in a statement. “The program enabled Hawaiʻi companies to keep their employees working during the pandemic, while providing economic support and new opportunities to other small businesses that employed displaced workers on all islands.”

Buy Hawai‘i, Give Aloha promotes Hawai‘i businesses and Hawai‘i-made products. It was created by the Hawai‘i Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT). The site lists local retailers, restaurants, farmers and manufacturers all in one place.

Hawai‘i businesses that make more than 75% of their total product offerings in the state can apply here to be listed in their directory.