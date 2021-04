HONOLULU (KHON2) — There was a butterfly garden held at Ward Village on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

It happened at Victoria Ward Park in the afternoon.

Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s storm preparation page here.

There were paradise monarch butterflies to enjoy.

Butterfly garden, Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, April 3, 2021 (Courtesy: Ward Village)

Butterfly garden, Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, April 3, 2021 (Courtesy: Ward Village)

Butterfly garden, Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, April 3, 2021 (Courtesy: Ward Village)

Butterfly garden, Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, April 3, 2021 (Courtesy: Ward Village)

Butterfly garden, Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, April 3, 2021 (Courtesy: Ward Village)

Butterfly garden, Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, April 3, 2021 (Courtesy: Ward Village)

Butterfly garden, Honolulu, Hawaii, Saturday, April 3, 2021 (Courtesy: Ward Village)

Anyone with questions about the butterflies talked with the experts about conservation efforts and raising butterflies.

There were prize giveaways, and Oʻahu Kindness Rocks scattered through the garden.