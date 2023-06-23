HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department determined the cause of the Waimalu house fire was accidental due to a propane cooking equipment malfunction. The blaze left behind nearly $800,000 in damage.

So, businesses at Waimalu Shopping Center are collecting donations for the family and there’s been no shortage of aloha.

Donations are pouring in at Shiro’s Saimin Haven for its kitchen supervisor and his family, who lost everything in Tuesday’s massive fire.

“Of course, we had to do something,” said Linda Matsuo, Shiro’s Saimin Haven. “He’s part of our family and he’s closer than family.”

Shiro’s posted a call for donations on social media Thursday and just like that, the community answered.

“Within one hour after we put a notice up on our Facebook asking for donations, Jack from Calvary Church in Kaneohe came with a truckload stuff and it was just mind-blowing,” Matsuo said.

“That’s what we do, we like to give,” said Wanda Miyajima, an Ewa resident.

Shiro’s has inspired other Waimalu Shopping Center Businesses to pay it forward.

“All these tenants here, we love each other and we try to help each other so it’s the littlest thing we could do,” said Ed Sugimoto, owner of Aloha Revolution.

The family is staying down the road at another family member’s house until they can get back on their feet. They’re grateful for the outpouring of love.

“The people helping us, even though they don’t know us, they’re willing to help us and I say thank you,” said Lucia Cajalne, victim of the house fire.

The family is still wrapping their heads around the incident.

“It’s hard. Everything burned, everything turned to charcoal,” said Cajalne.

However, the family said, they have comfort knowing the community has their back. Not only are donations getting dropped off at Waimalu Shopping Center, but the family’s Hekaha Street home too.

“It just touches you and it leaves an impact on you and I was sharing with my mom and daughter, if this were to ever happen to us we would wish for the same,” said Hoopono Lopez, a Waianae resident.

The public is welcome to drop off donations at Shiro’s Saimin Haven and Aloha Revolution.

To donate to the family’s GoFundMe account, click here.