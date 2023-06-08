HONOLULU (KHON2) — As the strike by more than 200 Hawaiʻi Gas workers enters its second week, the walkout is beginning to have an impact on customers.

The company said it is aware of what it describes as a “small number” of businesses that are affected on Hawaiʻi Island.

They also said that Hawaiʻi Gas is working to refill their tanks as soon as possible.

Workers walked off the job on June 1 over wages and medical and retirement benefits.

“Hawaiʻi Gas remains dedicated to ensuring continued gas service to our customers.” said representative from Hawaiʻi Gas. “While we continue our negotiations, we will need to utilize temporary resources to support our customers during this time. These resources will not replace any local jobs but will ensure our service delivery.”

At the time, Hawaiʻi Gas said it had plans in place to ensure a worker stoppage would not be disruptive to its customers.

“Hawaiʻi Gas is doing everything it can to refill customer propane tanks statewide in a prompt manner,” said a Hawaiʻi Gas spokesperson. “We understand the impact this is having on our customers and hope to come to an agreement with the union soon that is best for employees and our customers.”

Hawaiʻi Gas said it’s scheduled to meet with the union Friday, June 9.