HONOLULU(KHON2) — The holidays are quickly approaching and businesses are looking for workers. Retailers said finding a new hire has become more difficult than finding that perfect gift. Here’s a look at some of the places hiring and what they’re doing to entice workers.

There are just 73 days until Christmas, 43 before Black Friday. and even though we haven’t even celebrated Halloween yet, businesses are already looking for seasonal employees and there’s something for everyone.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Pearlridge Center is hiring for one of their most popular holiday attractions, they need engineers to operate their express holiday train.

“It creates a lot of joy for these kids and gives them really great memory that they can cherish for a long time,” said Daniel Chong, Pearlridge Center marketing director.

Ala Moana Center is also looking to bring in more guest services staff, and at least 17 Hawaiian Island Creations stores are looking for enthusiastic short and long term workers to handle the holiday rush.

Mitch McEwen, Hawaiian Island Creations brand manager said each store’s going to pick up, between three to five employees, depending on the size of the store.

“A lot of it’s the hours extend typically and so we have extra shifts,” McEwen explained.

Tina Yamaki, Retail Merchants of Hawaii President said they’re not alone.

“All of our retailers are still looking for holiday hires,” Yamaki exlained. “They’re the elusive employees that everybody’s looking for.”

She said there’s no shortage of job openings, but filling those positions is a much different story.

“We are finding that it has been hard. We have been looking for employees since the onset of the pandemic,” said Yamaki.

And Yamaki said it’s gotten worse, even with the increase in minimum wage, because employees are looking at different factors.

“They’re looking now at a lot of the different companies: are they giving back to the environment? How do they treat their employees? What is the corporate culture like over there? And do they care about what I say?” said Yamaki.

With that in mind, businesses are doing all they can to entice potential employees.

Rick Nakashima, Ruby Tuesday co-owner said they are moving towards a more aggressive bonusing program.

Click here for more information about jobs at Ala Moana Center

Click here for more information about jobs at Pearlridge Center

Click here for more information about jobs at Kahala Mall

Click here for more information about jobs at Windward Mall

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“After 90 days, a manager will get $1,000 bonus,” Nakashima said. “And a line employee, after 90 days, will get $750 in a check. And we hope that’s going to be a game changer.”