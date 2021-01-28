Business refuses to close after being issued red placard by health department

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch has issued a red placard to Doner Shack for apparently failing to comply with the state’s mask wearing orders.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The business, located on 79 South Pauahi St. in Honolulu, was ordered to close on Jan. 27 after a DOH inspector found repeated face mask wearing violations had occurred.

The Food Safety Branch says it originally received complaints about Doner Shack on Jan. 20, alleging that employees were not wearing masks.

A complaint inspection was conducted on Jan. 25 and revealed that the establishment’s owner was reportedly working without a face mask or covering. A written warning letter was issued to Doner Shack for the violation, indicating that a follow-up inspection would be conducted and a repeat violation could result in mandatory closure.

Just two days later, a Food Safety Branch official conducted a follow-up inspection, which revealed that the owner was supposedly not wearing a face mask again.

The health department says a red placard was issued that same day, but was allegedly removed by the owner, who refused to close the establishment.

It is unclear whether a fine has been issued at this time, but the DOH says refusal to comply with red placard orders is a violation of the Food Safety Code which requires the placard to be displayed. A refusal to comply may be subject to a $2,000 fine.

Similarly, the red placard temporarily suspends a food permit. The refusal to close a food service establishment operating without a permit may lead to fines of up to $1,000 per day.

“It is so critical at this time for all businesses and their customers to pay close attention to pandemic prevention measures and requirements, and for all business owners to ensure that their employees and customers are properly wearing face masks at all times,” said Food Safety Branch Chief Peter Oshiro. “This is essential to curbing the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

For more information on the department’s restaurant placarding program, visit their website.