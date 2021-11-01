Business owners hope UH football home games can help revitalize Moiliili

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Its game week for the first full-capacity home game on campus for the University of Hawaii football team.

In many college football towns across the country, Saturdays become their own economy of sorts. University area businesses are hoping that can happen here with the return of thousands of fans.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The Moiliili area including Puck’s Alley has been hit by many beloved local businesses shuttering in the last few years, from Bubbie’s to Tropics to Sushi King.

Beer Lab Hawaii owner Nicolas Wong says that baseball and volleyball games at UH used to increase foot traffic until COVID hit.

“We’re really excited to have UH football right in our back yard here,” Wong said. “We do have some high hopes that having UH football, having a lot of sports here is really going to bring that college feel college culture back to the University area.”





But in the short-term, 50% capacity restrictions on restaurants and bars will dampen how much it can help.

“We aren’t going to bring in and really serve and have that experience for a lot of the people coming in to stop and have a beer before or after the game,” Wong added.

UH says a sell-out is anticipated. Parking for the game can be done for $15 on lower campus and $7 on upper campus. Parking passes must be purchased by 11:00 on game day.

Another parking option is nearby at the Japanese Cultural Center. They’ve teamed up with the Pagoda Floating Restaurant to offer parking, bentos, and bottled water. Food and beverage outside of bottled water cannot be consumed in the stadium.

“The parking structure with 9,000 people might not want to all park there so here’s an opportunity it’s a close walk right through the backside of UH and beautiful night,” Pagoda General Manager John Teruya said.

There are 250 parking stalls are available, and they will have 400 bentos for sale.

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

If you’re looking for a golden ticket to get into Saturday’s game, it’s going to require some luck. Season ticket holders have until Wednesday to purchase tickets and if there are any available, general admission could happen starting on Thursday.