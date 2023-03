HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders have been dispatched to the call of a structure fire on Kapaa Quarry Place.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, they were called to address of the business Puna Noni.

First responders arrived to see the business fully engulfed in flames.

One person at the scene was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, no other injuries have been reported.