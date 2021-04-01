Bus riders will need to start using HOLO card come July

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Starting July 1, bus riders will need to start using the HOLO Card in place of paper passes. The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services (DTS) announced the transition to go paperless, claiming that it will be more convenient for public transportation users.

Starting April 1, there will be a limited supply of one-day paper passes at retailers. Instead, riders will need to obtain a HOLO fare card, which allows money to be electronically loaded onto and kept on the card.

On July 1, the City will stop allowing the purchase of paper monthly and one-day passes.

Passengers who prefer to pay with cash will still have the option to do so on TheBus.

“This is a positive example of the City working to modernize its services and payment processes for the benefit of the community,” said Department of Transportation Services Director Roger Morton. “The pandemic has taught us all that we are capable of adapting to change when necessary and we want riders to use the HOLO card the next few months to familiarize themselves with the card features.”

The City says the HOLO card will also be the primary method of payment for riding the rail.

To load the card, go online or visit a participating retailer. A simple tap with the card on the card reader should let the driver and rider know that the fare has been paid. The card can be reloaded at any time online.

In addition, riders who use the HOLO card and pay for two rides in one day will be able to ride the bus for free for the rest of that day.

Senior, those with disabilities and youth riders will still be able to apply for reduced fare HOLO cards at TheBus Pass Office at the Kalihi Transit Center.

For more information about the HOLO card, click here or call 768-4656.