WATCH: Burglary suspect caught on video

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Video surveillance shows a man entering a residence on Diamond Head Road and burglarizing the home.

The suspect is described as possibly having a tattoo or birthmark on his left calf. At the time of the incident, the man was wearing a cap, t-shirt with “Hawaii” logo on the front and back, shorts and slippers.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300, go to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or download the free P3 tip app and submit a tip.