Bulky item project collection to continue indefinitely from Foster Village to Hawaii Kai

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Environmental Services (ENV) announced on January 31 that it will continue the bulky item pilot collection program indefinitely from Foster Village to Hawaii Kai, including Waikiki.

“Since starting this pilot back in June 2019, we’ve seen a lot of positive effects and have decided to continue the pilot in the Metro area,” ENV Director Lori Kahikina said. “We listened in the beginning, made some tweaks to the system, and feel we have a good concept on the largest section of the county.”

Currently, single-family and multi-unit residents may make appointments once-a-month for up to five bulky items and two major appliances.

Separate appointments must be made for bulky items and appliances.

Residents who fall under the pilot project, but who are unable to schedule an online appointment may call ENV during normal business hours at 768-3200. When placing a phone call to ENV, an employee will schedule a bulky item appointment for the resident through www.opala.org.

All scheduled appointments for bulky item pickup are on a specific date, so residents taking part in the pilot project still need to place their items curbside no earlier than 6 p.m. the night before collection.

“We are confident what we currently have in place is what we want to expand island-wide,” Kahikina said. “We are working on those logistics, and when we have what we want in place, we’ll alert the rest of the island.”

The rest of Oahu remains on the previous bulky item monthly collection schedules.