Bulky item pick up appointments expand to the rest of Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Bulky item pick up on Oahu will be done by appointment only.

The appointment only system starts in July. To make an appointment starting on June 1, you can call Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 768-3200 and pressing option “0.” When calling, an ENV employee will assist in scheduling the appointment online.

All scheduled appointments for bulky item pickup are on a specific date and items need to be curbside no earlier than 6 p.m. the night before collection.

Multi-unit dwellings have two options: (1) “Default Option” – Each individual unit for multi-unit properties may make their own appointments for up to five bulky items or two metal appliances;

(2) “Alternative Option” – Multi-unit dwellings may “opt out” and a property or resident manager may manage and schedule appointments for the entire building, limiting the total amount of items to 20 bulky items or eight metal appliances per appointment. Separate appointments must be made for bulky items and metal appliances.

The pilot began almost a year ago for only metro Honolulu from Foster Village to Hawaii Kai including Waikiki, all of which will continue with the appointment-based system.