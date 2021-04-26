Bulk of $63K from sale of Louis and Katherine Kealoha’s Hawaii Kai home goes to uncle

HONOLULU (AP) — A judge’s ruling says the bulk of the money from the foreclosure sale of a house owned by a former Honolulu police chief and his estranged wife convicted of conspiracy must go to the relatives they bilked.

The ruling addresses what to do with about $63,000 leftover from the sale of a Hawaii Kai home owned by Louis Kealoha, who retired as police chief in the midst of a federal corruption investigation, and his wife Katherine Kealoha, a former deputy prosecutor.

The ruling said about $62,000 should go to the trust for Katherine Kealoha’s uncle, Gerard Puana, and his now-deceased mother, Florence Puana.