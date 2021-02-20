Building fire displaces 9 in Waianae

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Nine people are without a home after a building caught fire during the morning of Saturday, Feb. 20, in Waianae.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) said, the blaze was reported around 10:36 a.m. at 85-106 Ala Walua St. and no injuries have been reported.

Courtesy: Coralene Kaai

Officials said, five people who live in the unit and four people who live in an adjacent unit were displaced due to the fire. The flames were extinguished around 11:59 p.m., according to HFD.

The American Red Cross is assisting both families. The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate is currently being determined, HFD said.