HONOLULU (KHON2)

Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts closes its final store location in Hawai’i tonight at 11:00 pm.

After over 20 years in the Koko Marina Center, Bubbies has become a staple and sweet-treat icon for the community.

Known for their Mochi Ice Cream, Bubbies will still be available for purchase at supermarkets across the islands and on the continent.

To find the closest Bubbies to you, check out their website at www.bubbiesicecream.com.