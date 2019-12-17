Bubbies Hawaii Kai closing next month

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been a staple for many here in Hawaii.

Bubbie’s Ice cream Shop just announced that it’s closing its Hawaii Kai location.

In a Facebook post, the shop said January 15th, 2020 will be their last day at the Koko Marina Shopping Center.

The business owner says that changing business operations is making the closing necessary.

The closure comes four years after its University location shut down back in October of 2015.

Bubbies’ famous mochi ice cream will still be available at grocery stores.