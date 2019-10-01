Bubba the cat needs a home

Longtime resident at the Maui Humane Society, Bubba, celebrated his one-year anniversary at the shelter over the weekend.

Shelter staff say, this 7-year-old has been overlooked for 365 days due to his age, color and chill personality.

While being at the shelter for so long is not a reason to celebrate, the Maui Humane Society did mark the occasion by pampering Bubba.

They gave him a special cat cake, groomed him, and of course, showed him lots of love.

“We feel one year is too long for any animal to be at a shelter,” said Nancy Willis of the Maui Humane Society. “So we’re really hoping to find him a home. He loves to hang outside. We have two family rooms in our cat ohana. And they have indoor/ outdoor access and he loves to hang outside in the sun.”

Anyone interested in adopting Bubba can pick their adoption price.