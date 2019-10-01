Bubba the cat needs a home

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

Longtime resident at the Maui Humane Society, Bubba, celebrated his one-year anniversary at the shelter over the weekend.

Shelter staff say, this 7-year-old has been overlooked for 365 days due to his age, color and chill personality.

While being at the shelter for so long is not a reason to celebrate, the Maui Humane Society did mark the occasion by pampering Bubba.

They gave him a special cat cake, groomed him, and of course, showed him lots of love.

“We feel one year is too long for any animal to be at a shelter,” said Nancy Willis of the Maui Humane Society. “So we’re really hoping to find him a home. He loves to hang outside. We have two family rooms in our cat ohana. And they have indoor/ outdoor access and he loves to hang outside in the sun.”

Anyone interested in adopting Bubba can pick their adoption price.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories