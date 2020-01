HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two restaurants at Ala Moana Center are closing at the end of the month.

Workers at Bubba Gump Shrimp Company and Mai Tai Bar were told the lease will not be renewed.

Both are owned by the same company Landrys.

On Thursday, January 9, 2020, KHON2 reported Olive Garden filed for a permit to do work at Mai Tai Bar.