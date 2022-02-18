BTS pop-up at Ala Moana Center to close a month early

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The BTS Pop-Up: Map of the Soul Showcase in Hawaii at the Ala Moana Center will be closing its doors a month earlier than planned.

According to officials, the shop was meant to run from Dec. 17, 2021, to March 26; however, its new closing date will be Sunday, Feb. 27.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Since the shop’s opening, officials said many customers and fans visited the store every day, and many items ended up selling out faster than they expected.

Until it closes, the pop-up shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and is located on the Ala Moana Center’s second floor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
February 25 2022 07:35 pm