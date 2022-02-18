BTS pop-up at Ala Moana Center to close a month early

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The BTS Pop-Up: Map of the Soul Showcase in Hawaii at the Ala Moana Center will be closing its doors a month earlier than planned.

According to officials, the shop was meant to run from Dec. 17, 2021, to March 26; however, its new closing date will be Sunday, Feb. 27.

Since the shop’s opening, officials said many customers and fans visited the store every day, and many items ended up selling out faster than they expected.

Until it closes, the pop-up shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and is located on the Ala Moana Center’s second floor.