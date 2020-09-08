Brushfire near Kauai airport

LIHU‘E, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kaua’i county firefighters are responding to a brushfire near Līhuʻe airport.
Officials received reports of the fire at approximately 2:30 p.m.
No road closures have been made at this time. The Kaua’i Police Department is advising the public to avoid the area.
