HONOLULU (KHON) — The Maui Fire Department reported a brush fire off Piihana Road in Wailuku on Sunday, July 24 around 3:30 p.m.

When MFD arrived, they said they found abandoned vehicles and garbage on fire in a brush area.

Crews were able to contain the fire by water drops and continued to extinguish any remaining fire to make sure it did not spread.

MFD reported the brush fire to be about two acres in size.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

No injuries or damages were reported.