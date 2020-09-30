Brush fire reported above Kapalua Airport

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Department of Health reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 30 for the state: 92 cases are from Honolulu County, 27 cases are from Hawaii County, 1 case is from Maui County and 1 case is a Hawaii resident diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now 12,410. The DOH also reported 2 additional coronavirus-deaths. The state death toll now stands at 136.

The DOH reported that 420,433 test results have been received as of September 30.