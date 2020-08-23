Brush fire prompts road closure on Diamond Head Road

by: KHON2 Web Staff

(Courtesy of Gonzo Ayres)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters are responding to a brush fire in the Diamond Head area on Aug. 22.

Details surrounding the fire are limited, but it did prompt police to temporarily close down Diamond Head Road between Coconut Avenue and the lookout.

