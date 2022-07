HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department reported a brush fire near the 50 mile marker on Thursday, July 21 around 7:11 p.m.

Daniel K. Inouye Highway between Route 190 and the Old Saddle Road is closed for several hours, says HPD.

HPD is telling drivers that Old Saddle Road can be used as a detour.