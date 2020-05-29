30 acres of land scorched in Wahiawa brush fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A brush fire prompted the partial closure of Kamehameha Highway in Wahiawa on May 28 just after 1 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department Traffic Division, the highway was closed in both directions from Kamananui to Whitmore due to a brush fire. It has since then been reopened.

Firefighters responded to the wildland fire with 16 units staffed with 49 personnel.

Upon arrival, they worked to put out the fire by ground and by air.

The fire was brought under control at 3:47 p.m. HFD fire crews are currently working to completely extinguish the fire at this time.

A total of 30 acres were burned and no structures were damaged by the fire. No injuries were reported for this incident.

Oofficials have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

