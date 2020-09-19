Brush fire prompts lane closure on Daniel K. Inouye Highway

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Firefighters on the Big Island are working to put out a brush fire that sparked on Friday, Sept. 18.

Details surrounding the fire are limited, but officials said that the fire is located on Daniel K. Inouye Highway near the 42-mile marker.

As a result of the fire, officials have closed down one westbound lane on the highway.

