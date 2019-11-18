Brush fire on Pulehu Road scorches 20 acres of land

MAUI (KHON2) — A brush fire on Pulehu Road, above Kahului Airport, has been placed under control on Sunday, November 17, around 5 p.m.

According to the Maui Fire Department, the fire began just before 1 p.m.

Conditions were hot and sunny, while winds blew at 10 to 20 miles per hour northeast.

Pulehu Rd was closed for about one hour due to the dense smoke and fire near the roadway.

There were no evacuations ordered.

According to MFD, the fire scorched around 20 acres of land by 5 p.m. Fire units are still working to extinguish the fire.

Investigators are on the scene and are figuring out the cause of the fire.