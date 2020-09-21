Brush fire on Molokai 70 percent contained, remaining crews extinguishing hotspots

KAUNAKAKAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Firefighters are working to put out a brush fire that sparked on the mauka side of Kikipua Street in the Kaunakakai area on Sunday, Sept. 20, around 3 p.m.

The Maui Fire Department responded to the scene and were able to knockdown the flames. Department officials said that remaining crews are on the scene to secure the perimeter of the fire and extinguish hotspots.

The fire is reportedly 70 percent contained and scorched about 50 acres of land.

As for the cause of the flames, it is not yet known.

