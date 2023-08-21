Yokohama Beach was closed after a fire started just after noon on Aug. 21, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials said, flames broke out shortly before 12-30 pm near Yokohama Bay, prompting the evacuation of Keawaula Beach Park and the radar station.

Honolulu ocean safety said, it also helped six hikers off Kaena point.

“We’re very happy,” said Janet Gilbert, a beachgoer. “I understand that six hikers were already rescued off the trail . I don’t think it’s anything you can mess with especially with the winds and how fast the fire has traveled.”

So far, approximately 20 acres have burned.

There has been no word on what caused the brush fire.