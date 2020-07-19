Brush fire near Kroc Center in Ewa prompts road closure

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) — A brush fire prompted the road closure of North and South Road across the Kroc Center on Saturday, July 18.

Traffic Division advises to use alternate routes. Firefighters are on scene and are working to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. There has also been no word on any reported injuries.

