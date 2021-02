WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The brush fire that broke out on Wednesday, Feb. 25, in Waiehu along Kahekili Hwy is now 100% contained, according to Maui Fire department.

MFD says the fire was contained at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews will continue mop up operations Thursday, Feb. 25.

It is unknown how much acres were burned from the blaze. The cause of this fire is under investigation.