HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Fire Department received a report Sunday at 2:10 p.m. of a brush fire near Dillingham Airfield in Mokuleia.

The fire is said to be approximately the size of 1.5 football fields. Airport operations are currently suspended to clear the airspace for HFD helicopters to perform water drops on the fire.

The first water drops to attack the fire began at 3:26 p.m. via Air 1.

Air 2 joined at 3:58 p.m., more details to follow.

According to officials, there was no need for any road closures due to the fire being far back into the mountain.