EWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Traffic was snarled Thursday afternoon after a brush fire broke out along the H-1 Freeway in the Ewa area.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
The fire prompted the temporary closure of several lanes on the H-1 eastbound prior to Kualakai Parkway.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Walmart launches online grocery pickup program in Hawaii
- Brush fire in Ewa prompts lane closures
- Another employee at Life Care Center tests positive for coronavirus
- 2020 Hawaii Football Position Breakdown: Defensive Backs
- Mayor Caldwell gives updates on Honolulu’s coronavirus efforts