Brush fire in Ewa prompts lane closures

Local News

by: KHON2 Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Traffic was snarled Thursday afternoon after a brush fire broke out along the H-1 Freeway in the Ewa area.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The fire prompted the temporary closure of several lanes on the H-1 eastbound prior to Kualakai Parkway.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories