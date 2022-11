HILO, Hawai’i (KHON2) — Hawai’i Police Department are warning motorists a brush fire in the Pahala area is impacting traffic.

HPD has asked that drivers avoid Maile St. between Hwy. 11 and Pikake St. and to avoid Moa’ula Rd. between Hwy. 11 and Maile St.

Drivers can take Kamani St., said HPD, as alternative route.