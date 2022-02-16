Big Island brush fire prompts evacuations, road closures in Kailua-Kona

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii Island firefighters battled a brush fire in Kailua-Kona that prompted road closures and evacuations on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

According to fire officials, the blaze was located between Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway and Kuakini Highway near the University of Nations. Big Island police said they first received reports of the fire around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Kona resident Igor Kudryn was working nearby and saw the smoke across the street from his office window.

FILE – A plume of smoke from a brush fire rises into the air outside of Igor Kudryn’s office window in Kona, Hawaii, Feb. 16, 2022. (Igor Kudryn photo)

“And so when I looked out the window, there’s just this plume of smoke coming up over the building that you saw, the photo that I posted,” Kudryn said. “I already saw a police officer coming down the hill and telling people to leave.”

The Kona Hillcrest Subdivision, Aloha Kona Subdivision and the Pottery Terrace industrial area had their evacuation orders lifted by 4:15 p.m. and police said the fire no longer posed a threat to life and property

Officials reported Kuakini Highway was closed between Oni Oni Street and Nakukui Drive; it reopened around 3:04 p.m. Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway was also closed between Hualālai Road and Puapuanui Street.

Kudryn said the response from police and fire officials was almost instant.

“And as I was driving out, there’s another three that came up, about another two fire trucks that were coming up shortly after that, within like two to three minutes,” Kudryn said.

“It’s a lot louder, you know, it’s like, I didn’t realize that’s how loud a fire would be.” Igor Kudryn, Kona resident

Big Island police said no buildings were damaged and no injuries were reported, but Kudryn is still counting his blessings.

“You really appreciate, you know, safe, being safe and it’s little things that you take for granted,” Kudryn said. “But it really makes you appreciate what you have, you know?

Here is a list of shelters for those affected by the brush fire:

Kona Community Aquatic Center — 75-5500 Kuakuni Highway, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Motorists are urged to use alternate routes.