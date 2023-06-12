An HPD car is shown at Kamehameha Hwy. which closed in both directions due to a brush fire near Paala Uka Pupukea Rd. and Weed Circle on June 12, 2023. An HPD car is shown at Kamehameha Hwy. which closed in both directions due to a brush fire near Paala Uka Pupukea Rd. and Weed Circle on June 12, 2023.
An HPD car is shown at Kamehameha Hwy. which closed in both directions due to a brush fire near Paala Uka Pupukea Rd. and Weed Circle on June 12, 2023.
An HPD car is shown at Kamehameha Hwy. which closed in both directions due to a brush fire near Paala Uka Pupukea Rd. and Weed Circle on June 12, 2023.