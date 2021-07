PUNALU’U, Hawaii (KHON2) — A brush fire burned five acres in Punalu’u on the Big Island.

It happened around 7:00 a.m. on Saturday July 30 near Ninole Loop Road and below Highway 11.

Fire crews put the fire out around 2:15 p.m.

No one was injured.