HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department battled a brush fire in Kapolei.
It happened around 12:45 p.m. Monday, May 9.
Fire officials said there are no threats to any buildings nearby.
Crews were still putting the fire out as of 2 p.m.
by: Linda Dela Cruz
Posted:
Updated:
