Brush fire at Kaheawa Windfarm on Maui

Maui Fire Department are currently responding to a brush fire on the upper slopes of the mountain in the vicinity of the N. Kihei Rd abd Honoapiilani Hwy. intersection.

Due to the extremely steep terrain, access to this fire is limited. Engine 1 is attempting to make access to this fire, while Air 1 is currently making water drops.

A second helicopter has been dispatched for air support as well. DLNR Forestry personnel are also on scene to assist with firefighting efforts.

At last report, this fire was approximately 5 acres and spreading uphill and towards the windmills.

Kaheawa Windfarm personnel are currently being notified to evacuate.

