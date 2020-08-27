Brush fire along Kamehameha Highway causes road closures in Wahiawa

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A large brush fire in Wahiawa prompted several road closures on Aug. 26.
Flames broke out shortly before 1:00 p.m. along Kamehameha Highway.
Portions of Kamehameha Highway, Kamananui Road and Kaukonahua Road were closed while fire crews battled the fire.
It is not yet clear what started the fire.
No injuries were reported.
