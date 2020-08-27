Brush fire along Kamehameha Highway causes road closures in Wahiawa

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A large brush fire in Wahiawa prompted several road closures on Aug. 26.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Flames broke out shortly before 1:00 p.m. along Kamehameha Highway.

Portions of Kamehameha Highway, Kamananui Road and Kaukonahua Road were closed while fire crews battled the fire.

It is not yet clear what started the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories