Bruno Mars postpones Las Vegas shows

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This door won’t be left open for hundreds of concert goers who were set to see local boy Bruno Mars perform on stage in Las Vegas Friday and Saturday.

The singer decided to push back his show by a month. His team sharing that the cancelation was due to “unforeseen circumstances.”



“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the singer will postpone the July 23 and 24 performances at the Park Theater, to Aug. 27 and 28.” Bruno Mars management team

If you bought tickets, they will be honored for the rescheduled dates or you have until Aug. 13 to request a refund.