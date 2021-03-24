Bruddah Iz songs to be added to Library of Congress National Recording Registry

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two beloved songs composed by Hawaiian icon Israel Kamakawiwoʻole, commonly known as Bruddah Iz, are being added to the Library of Congress National Recording Registry.

Iz’s “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “What a Wonderful World” have been a hit record for almost 30 years in Hawaii and throughout the world, with “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” reaching over a billion views on Youtube.

The songs have also been featured in dozens of feature films, TV shows, commercials and other platforms for listeners to enjoy.

Now, the songs are being added to the Library of Congress National Recording Registry for preservation as part of the heritage in recorded sound initiative.

“(It’s) a blessing for my ‘Ohana (family) and we are so happy to share his magic with the world,” Iz’s wife, Marlene Kamakawiwoʻole, said of the recognition.

“Our wish is that Iz was here to witness the joy the song brings to the world” added Producer Jon De Mello.