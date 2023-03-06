HONOLULU (KHON2) — On March 6, Clean Water Branch System has issued a brown water advisory at West Shores on Oahu and Hilo Bay, Hawaii.

According to CWB, heavy rain has resulted in storm water runoff entering into coastal waters.

The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals and associated flood debris. CWB added that not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown it’s best to stay out.

