Brown Water Advisory issued from Waialua to Ka’a’awa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Brown Water Advisory has been issued from Waialua to Ka’a’awa on Oahu.

Rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters. The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter and associated flood debris.

Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown, officials advise to stay out.