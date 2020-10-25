Brown water advisory issued from Paradise Cove to Ulehawa Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 25 for the state: 48 cases are from Honolulu County, 51 cases are from Hawaii County, one new case is on Kauai and 17 cases are from Maui County. One case is a Lanai resident whose exposure is on Maui Island and who will be remaining on Maui Island for the interim. The cumulative state total is now 14,672. The state death toll now stands at 212.

As a result of updated information, one case from Honolulu and one case from Maui were removed from the counts