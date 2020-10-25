NANAKULI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A Brown Water Advisory has been issued at Paradise Cove to Ulehawa Beach.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
Heavy Rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters. The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris. Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out. Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Coronavirus: DOH reports 121 new cases, brings state total to 14,672
- Post Game Notes: Cordeiro improved to 5-0 in career as ‘Bows starter in Hawaii’s season opening win at Fresno State
- Brown water advisory issued from Paradise Cove to Ulehawa Beach
- Kauai resident tests positive for COVID-19 after taking post-travel test
- High surf advisory issued after 12 to 16 foot swell hits north and west shores