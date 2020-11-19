KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A Brown Water Advisory has been issued for West Maui.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
Heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters. The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris. Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown, stay out.
Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Brown water advisory issued for West Maui
- President-elect Biden, VP-elect Harris to hold news conference after meeting with governors
- CDC recommends Americans don’t travel for Thanksgiving
- Hawaii inmate at Saguaro Correctional Center in Arizona dies of COVID-19
- Oregon Ducks will wear ‘Ohana’ uniforms designed in collaboration with Hawaii’s Kuha’o Zane this week celebrating Polynesian impact on program