Brown water advisory issued for West Maui

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A Brown Water Advisory has been issued for West Maui.

Heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters. The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris. Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown, stay out.

Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.

