MAUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A Brown Water Advisory has been issued for the Island of Maui.
Heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters. The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris. Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out. Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.
Latest on KHON2
- Brown Water Advisory issued for the Island of Maui
- First Hawaiian Bank to re-open five branches on August 3
- Makaha’s Nainoa Dung to fight Charlie Campbell at Bellator 243
- Air travel not expected to recover until 2024
- Yankees-Phillies postponed for 2nd day amid virus worries