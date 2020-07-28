Brown Water Advisory issued for the Island of Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- First Hawaiian Bank announced that on August 3, 2020, it will re-open five additional branches – two branches on Oahu and one each on Maui, Kauai and Hawaii Island that were temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These branches were selected based on customer needs and are part of the Bank’s latest phase of its re-opening plan.

Customers will be able to complete transactions at the following branches starting on Monday, August 3: