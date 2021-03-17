Brown water advisory issued for Pokai Bay on Oahu

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
kailua beach brown water sign_243117

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health issued a brown water advisory for Pokai Bay on Oahu around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17.

Heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters, officials said.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

The public is advised to stay out of floodwaters and stormwater runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter and associated flood debris.

Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff. Health officials advise the public to stay out if the water is brown.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CrimeStoppers: Waipio, Waianae thefts, Mililani catalytic converter theft

Last week's torrential rains damaged 113 homes on Oahu

More questions raised on sex assault suspect who kept getting released

Tax day pushed back to May 17 and other changes that could impact you

Certain essential workers included in Phase 1C of vaccines asked to wait by DOH

Hanauma Bay closure extended due to sewage pump failure

More Top Stories

Trending Stories