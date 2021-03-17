Brown water advisory issued for Pokai Bay on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health issued a brown water advisory for Pokai Bay on Oahu around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17.

Heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters, officials said.

The public is advised to stay out of floodwaters and stormwater runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter and associated flood debris.

Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff. Health officials advise the public to stay out if the water is brown.