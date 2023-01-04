HONOLULU (KHON2) — A brown water advisory has been issued for Oahu’s south shore as a result of the heavy rain, according to the Hawaii Department of Health.

HDOH is advising the public to stay out of flood waters and stormwater runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals and associated flood debris.

All areas may not be affected, but if the water is brown, HDOH recommends staying out.

If you are experiencing any health concerns, see your primary care physician.

